63,867 Shares in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 47.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,535,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 497,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,382,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 23.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 180,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 42.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 275,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 21.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 749,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 132,312 shares in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFC opened at $8.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a current ratio of 9.05. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.02. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $11.76.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $34.40 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

