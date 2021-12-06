$69.19 Million in Sales Expected for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will report sales of $69.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.30 million and the lowest is $69.09 million. nLIGHT posted sales of $65.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year sales of $271.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.78 million to $272.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $315.61 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $316.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover nLIGHT.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LASR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $192,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,072,137. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,554,000 after acquiring an additional 192,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,524,000 after acquiring an additional 176,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,679,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,763 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in nLIGHT by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,874,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,008,000 after purchasing an additional 29,631 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in nLIGHT by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.63. 114,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,878. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 2.35. nLIGHT has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.00.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.