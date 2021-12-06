$698.67 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report $698.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $691.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $707.50 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $629.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $75.51. 194,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,759. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.