$8.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will post sales of $8.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.54 billion. Lennar reported sales of $6.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $27.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.19 billion to $27.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $32.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.87 billion to $33.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS.

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar has a 12-month low of $71.23 and a 12-month high of $114.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

