86,586 Shares in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Acquired by Essex LLC

Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 86,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,000. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,536,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,611,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,155,000 after buying an additional 191,400 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 180,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 168,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,424,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,105,000 after buying an additional 119,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 235,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 117,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $47.34 on Monday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $49.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.