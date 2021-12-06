890 Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Bought by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $49.72 on Monday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $64.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03.

