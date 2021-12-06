$995.66 Million in Sales Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will report sales of $995.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $985.60 million to $1.00 billion. Sally Beauty posted sales of $936.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

SBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

In related news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $100,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 24.8% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth about $109,000.

NYSE:SBH opened at $19.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

