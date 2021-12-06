Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 85,918 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 8.1% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $28,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VONV. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,342.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of VONV traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.37. 1,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,879. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.78. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $58.09 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

