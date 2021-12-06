Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2,850.0% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

NYSE GD traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.63. 9,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,794. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $210.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

