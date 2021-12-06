Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,585,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.75 on Monday, reaching $294.36. 60,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,735. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

