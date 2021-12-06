Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $4,499,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 58.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $262,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $455.14. 15,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $476.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $450.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.