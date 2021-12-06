Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,972 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.59. 334,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,259,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -885.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.58. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.51.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

