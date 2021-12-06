Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 408 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 84,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,601,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $80.90. 45,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,025. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.