Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 698 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $1,858,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 632,477 shares of company stock valued at $177,857,499. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.69. 114,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,218,719. The company has a market cap of $251.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

