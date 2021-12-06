Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 918 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,053,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,180,550,000 after purchasing an additional 398,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 559,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,743,259,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $2.57 on Monday, hitting $73.26. 144,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,494,047. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.29. The company has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

