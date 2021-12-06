AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Reduced by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,283,000 after buying an additional 959,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after buying an additional 467,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,995,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,933,000 after buying an additional 393,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 79.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

ABBV stock opened at $118.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.93. The firm has a market cap of $210.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

