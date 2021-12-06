ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Gap Down to $19.94

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.94, but opened at $18.65. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 748 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACAD. Guggenheim raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.57.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 20,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,951,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

