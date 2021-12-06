Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.7% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $362.36. 34,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,471. The company has a market cap of $229.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $374.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.02 and a 200-day moving average of $325.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.