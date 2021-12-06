Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) and Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Head to Head Analysis

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) and Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Accolade has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worldline has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

67.8% of Accolade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Worldline shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Accolade shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Accolade and Worldline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -57.44% -18.95% -11.90% Worldline N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Accolade and Worldline, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 0 12 0 3.00 Worldline 0 0 1 0 3.00

Accolade presently has a consensus target price of $54.09, indicating a potential upside of 124.72%. Given Accolade’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Accolade is more favorable than Worldline.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accolade and Worldline’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $170.36 million 9.42 -$50.65 million ($2.36) -10.20 Worldline $3.14 billion 2.20 $186.99 million N/A N/A

Worldline has higher revenue and earnings than Accolade.

Summary

Accolade beats Worldline on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card and loyalty, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital and mobile banking, and account payments, as well as payments processing back-office, clearing and settlement, and trade order management and financial data services; and fraud risk management, ATM management, trusted authentication, and payment software licensing solutions. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, contact and consumer cloud, and connected living and mobility solutions and services, as well as digital identity, digital signature, and digital preservation services. The TSS segment provides point of sale, payment application and value added, estate management, maintenance, and repair solutions. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

