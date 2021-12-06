Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.49

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.49 and last traded at $24.31, with a volume of 7058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Accolade by 1,682.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 263.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 232,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 42.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

