Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.86. 543,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,995. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $143.15 and a twelve month high of $243.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.24.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.