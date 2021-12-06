Advanced Technology Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $65.00 (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Advanced Technology Coin has a market cap of $8.95 million and $65.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00010741 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00158852 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.23 or 0.00569038 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Advanced Technology Coin

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 29,835,562 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org . The Reddit community for Advanced Technology Coin is https://reddit.com/r/ArcticCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcticCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It has a 60M supply. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

