Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 8,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. State Street Corp grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,592 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,766,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 791,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 6,642.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 763,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 759,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 84.1% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,653,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 755,567 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $1.76 on Monday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $172.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADVM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

