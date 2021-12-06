AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 3,755 Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 662.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,066,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 62,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 73.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 999,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,025,000 after buying an additional 108,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 99.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter.

SUSB opened at $25.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

