AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,974,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,162,000 after purchasing an additional 852,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,031,000 after purchasing an additional 60,219 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,757,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,834,000 after buying an additional 227,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,363,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,380,000 after buying an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRI opened at $118.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.33. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $78.04 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

