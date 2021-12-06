AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 75.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,641 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Roth Capital began coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

CTVA opened at $46.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

