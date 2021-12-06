AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $98,000 Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 18.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Evergy were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,186,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after buying an additional 169,523 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

EVRG opened at $64.89 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average of $64.41.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

In related news, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C John Wilder acquired 20,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.40 per share, with a total value of $1,262,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 199,864 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,367 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.