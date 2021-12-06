AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 162 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 87.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 22.8% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $83.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $305,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,345 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,989. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

