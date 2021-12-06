AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 166 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 230.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $524.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.47. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $363.61 and a 1 year high of $548.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.157 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

