AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 401 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newmont by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Newmont by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,473,000 after purchasing an additional 700,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,223 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEM stock opened at $54.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $2,204,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

