AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 952 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 47,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $88.11 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.49.

