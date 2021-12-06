Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

AEG stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $5.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 22.5% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aegon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

