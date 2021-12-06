Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on AEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.
AEG stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $5.29.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.
