AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.66 Million

Equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will post $134.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.32 million and the highest is $141.00 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $92.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $566.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $561.80 million to $570.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $610.46 million, with estimates ranging from $603.60 million to $617.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Imperial Capital started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $539,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,945. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.14. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,655.00 and a beta of 0.38.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

