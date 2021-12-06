AEW UK REIT’s (AEWU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

AEW UK REIT (LON:AEWU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
AEWU opened at GBX 111 ($1.45) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 7.96. AEW UK REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.40 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 122.40 ($1.60). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 107.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 102.77. The stock has a market cap of £175.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93.
About AEW UK REIT
