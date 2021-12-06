AEW UK REIT’s (AEWU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

AEW UK REIT (LON:AEWU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

AEWU opened at GBX 111 ($1.45) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 7.96. AEW UK REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.40 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 122.40 ($1.60). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 107.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 102.77. The stock has a market cap of £175.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93.

About AEW UK REIT

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than Â£15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising Â£100.5m.

