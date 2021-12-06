AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AJB. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AJ Bell has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 397.50 ($5.19).

LON:AJB opened at GBX 371 ($4.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 399.36. AJ Bell has a twelve month low of GBX 255.20 ($3.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 487 ($6.36).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

In other news, insider Andrew James Bell bought 263,051 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.94) per share, with a total value of £994,332.78 ($1,299,102.14).

About AJ Bell

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

