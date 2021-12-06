Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Albany International were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Albany International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $440,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of AIN opened at $82.80 on Monday. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

