Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will post sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.58 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $12.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $12.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.63 billion to $13.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on AA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AA stock opened at $44.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.40. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.04.

Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

