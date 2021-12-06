Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ (ARE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.83.

NYSE:ARE opened at $202.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $154.37 and a 12 month high of $211.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

