Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stake Decreased by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $202.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.37 and a 12 month high of $211.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

