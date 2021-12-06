Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 436,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,757 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $64,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $111.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CLSA reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.19.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

