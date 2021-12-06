Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.56.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,860.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,165,067 shares of company stock valued at $143,772,529.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.