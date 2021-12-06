Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Gap Up to $174.45

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $174.45, but opened at $180.58. Allegiant Travel shares last traded at $183.94, with a volume of 746 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.09.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.28) EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $448,712,000 after acquiring an additional 60,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,253,000 after purchasing an additional 156,614 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

