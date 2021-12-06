Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Insider Sells $116,675.00 in Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ALLY opened at $46.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.51.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLY. Raymond James began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ally Financial by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ally Financial by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.