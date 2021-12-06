Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Short Interest Up 21.4% in November

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 921,600 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 759,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 619,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

AAU stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 24.27, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

