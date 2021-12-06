Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ AOSL traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $47.86. 13,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,014. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 2.45.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $42,715.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,315 shares of company stock worth $2,480,692 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 169,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after buying an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 108,861 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $2,891,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.