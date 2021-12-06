Alpha Omega Group Inc. Has $223,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,840,080 shares of company stock worth $3,093,110,851 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $27.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $987.00. 516,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,661,877. The business’s fifty day moving average is $988.31 and its 200 day moving average is $785.66. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

