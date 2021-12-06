Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Down 20.0% in November

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $52,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:APT opened at $5.49 on Monday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of -1.53.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.30). Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 16.07%.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

