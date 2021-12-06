Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Update

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 63,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altamira Therapeutics alerts:

Altamira Therapeutics stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.82. Altamira Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Altamira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altamira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.