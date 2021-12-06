Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,838,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 143 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,389.79 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,420.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,419.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,212 shares of company stock worth $292,479,991 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.