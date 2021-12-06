American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 282,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for approximately 2.9% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $24,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2,695.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 27,831 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 426,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after acquiring an additional 383,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 795.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,924,000 after acquiring an additional 192,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

CoStar Group stock opened at $78.77 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 131.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.